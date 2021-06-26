UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $390.50.

Shares of LVMUY opened at $161.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 0.89. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of $85.67 and a one year high of $165.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $2.0272 dividend. This is a positive change from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

