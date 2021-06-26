UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SWGAY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Swatch Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Swatch Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Swatch Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SWGAY stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

