UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 690.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

NYSE:UDR opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 249.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In related news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.