UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Shares of UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00). UK Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 150,874,655 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.22. The company has a market cap of £27.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.03.

About UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of six UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

