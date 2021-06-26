UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 311,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 74,222 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $69,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 723.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,645,000 after acquiring an additional 340,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $49,281,000. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $21,443,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $539,198,000 after acquiring an additional 97,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $478,661 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

UNF stock opened at $235.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.70.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

