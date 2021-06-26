United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,874,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,590,000 after acquiring an additional 224,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,688,000 after acquiring an additional 189,410 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,972,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.36.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

