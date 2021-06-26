Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce $2.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $11.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%.

UNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 86.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,292. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

