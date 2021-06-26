USDK Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.67 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USDK has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.67 million and approximately $226.07 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00045422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00165629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00093953 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,830.23 or 1.00460445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002956 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

