Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Trading Down 2%

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.20. 1,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 621,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stephens upgraded Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 286,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 94,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

