Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 5,284 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MQT opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

