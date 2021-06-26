Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 15.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.20. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.