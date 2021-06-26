Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,451 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Covanta were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Covanta by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Covanta by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Covanta by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Covanta by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVA stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.38. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

