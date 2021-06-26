Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of CWST opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.14 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.