Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,965 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU stock opened at $202.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.75 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIDU. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.