Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $151.49 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $105.82 and a one year high of $151.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.