Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,185,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,314,000 after buying an additional 118,124 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

VXUS stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $48.76 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

