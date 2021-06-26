Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,185,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,314,000 after buying an additional 118,124 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $201,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $1,910,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $203,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $66.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.74. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $48.76 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

