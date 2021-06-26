Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,399 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,392,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55,635 shares during the period. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $36,768.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,244,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,201,021.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $27,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,383 shares in the company, valued at $983,038.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,499,266 shares of company stock worth $55,685,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.94. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Velodyne Lidar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

