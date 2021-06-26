Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $10.29 EPS

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($12.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($10.29), Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $14.65 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $26.97.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth purchased 772,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,499,997.00. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VERA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.