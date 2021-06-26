VeriCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $216.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $216.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,769.57 or 1.00028645 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029458 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00054284 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000778 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000097 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,802,485 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

