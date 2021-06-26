Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.230-2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.80 million-877.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.68 million.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.88.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $45.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -252.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,482 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $205,768.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 99,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,553,950.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,559. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

