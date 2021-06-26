Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,887,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,474,165,000 after purchasing an additional 131,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,373,000,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,540,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,663,039. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

