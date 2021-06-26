Victoria (LON:VCP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Victoria from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

VCP opened at GBX 1,050 ($13.72) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,015.14. Victoria has a 52 week low of GBX 228.60 ($2.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,150 ($15.02). The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

