ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRAY shares. BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,200,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,463 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth about $4,158,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ViewRay by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRAY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,534,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,324. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.48. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.03.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

