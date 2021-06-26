Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $26.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.58.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.67 million, a PE ratio of 540.77 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10. Village Farms International has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,583,000 after buying an additional 1,580,985 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Village Farms International by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

