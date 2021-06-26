Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,598,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,529 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $77,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vipshop by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $172,357,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Vipshop by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vipshop by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,303 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vipshop by 53.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,099,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

VIPS stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.62.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

