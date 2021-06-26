Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.06% of Vipshop worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vipshop by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,775 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vipshop by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,332 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Vipshop by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vipshop by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,351,000 after purchasing an additional 686,634 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on VIPS shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,517,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,992,308. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

