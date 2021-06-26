VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th. Analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ VTGN opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $379.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.86. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

