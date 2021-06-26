Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Down 4.1%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.87. 11,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 466,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on VVNT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $343.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

