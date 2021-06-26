Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director John N. Mcmullen Sells 7,708 Shares

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director John N. Mcmullen sold 7,708 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $308,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VCRA opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -195.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.84. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

