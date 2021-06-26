Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.08

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Voestalpine stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.73.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLPNY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Voestalpine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.