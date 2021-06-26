Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.08

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.
Voestalpine stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.73.
Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
About Voestalpine
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
