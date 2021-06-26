Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.33.

VMC stock opened at $177.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $111.51 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.