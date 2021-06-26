W. R. Berkley Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 792 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,367% compared to the average daily volume of 54 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB opened at $74.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

