Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WJXFF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wajax from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wajax from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

WJXFF opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.84. Wajax has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

