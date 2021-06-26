Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stake Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,271 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,962 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.39% of Washington Federal worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 67.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,496,000 after purchasing an additional 345,223 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,497,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 77,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 23.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

