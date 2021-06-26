Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company.

Get Watsco alerts:

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 64.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO opened at $280.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.00. Watsco has a 52 week low of $170.51 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Watsco will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.