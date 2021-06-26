Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (WAYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on July 28th

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Wayne Savings Bancshares stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

