Waypoint REIT Limited (ASX:WPR) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Waypoint REIT Limited (ASX:WPR) announced a interim dividend on Friday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0781 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from Waypoint REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.75, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.42.

About Waypoint REIT

Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximize the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

