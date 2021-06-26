WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 131,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

NYSE:WEC opened at $90.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.51. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

