WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 47.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,363 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $90.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.