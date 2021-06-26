Wedbush Comments on U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

USB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.20.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

