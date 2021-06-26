Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.55 and a beta of 2.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welbilt will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

