Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $71.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MPC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $62.55 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 26,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

