Wells Fargo & Company Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $268.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $262.00 to $268.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.21.

MCD opened at $232.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.29. McDonald’s has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

