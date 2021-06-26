Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBDC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.25.

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $507.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,270. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 286,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 33,701 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

