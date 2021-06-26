West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company. It engages in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded West Fraser Timber from a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $70.07 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.2068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

