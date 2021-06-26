Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

WAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.31.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.74. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 329,183 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $2,290,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $42,325,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,463,000 after buying an additional 74,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

