Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.34. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$17.32, with a volume of 97,596 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$91.33 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

