Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 306.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $303.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.39. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $213.12 and a 12-month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.11.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

