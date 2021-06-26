Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 31.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,070,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 561,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth about $8,171,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth about $7,097,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth about $3,475,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth about $2,727,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Huber Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $8,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.12. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

